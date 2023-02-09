ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan announced it is accepting funding proposals from agencies in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties for Phase 40 of the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
The national board has awarded Berrien County the grant amount of $68,622, Cass County the grant amount of $20,129, and Van Buren County the grant amount of $35,614 for this phase.
Completed requests for funding must be received by the United Way office no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 27.
Under the terms of the previous grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter (FEMA) National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:
Be a nonprofit organization.
Have a formal accounting system and conduct an annual audit.
Practice nondiscrimination.
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, emergency financial assistance and/or shelter programs.
Maintain a minimum number of weekly hours with a staff person or a volunteer.
Have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization.
Use funds in an ongoing basis to supplement and extend food and shelter services, not as substitute for other program funds.
Must maintain detailed records and documentation of program expenses if awarded an allocation.
Be able to certify they are not debarred or suspended from receiving federal funds.
A local board of community members will determine how the funds are awarded and distributed to emergency food and shelter programs in the area.
United Way of America serves as the fiscal agent to the national board. Funding is based on 12-month unemployment rates, the total number of unemployed, number of individuals below the poverty level, and the total population within the three counties.
To receive basic program information and application, visit www.uwsm.org/efsp.