ST. JOSEPH — A local nonprofit is seeking volunteers who are willing to be “on call.”
The United Way of Southwest Michigan (UWSM) is looking for volunteers who are willing and able to help in a variety ways, like food distribution, cleaning, laundry and more, according to a news release.
By being on call, volunteers would be contacted only if a specific need arises, so details about dates, locations, etc. are not available yet.
Volunteers can sign up at: volunteer.uwsm.org.
UWSM is also seeking donations of supplies, materials or funds to help other area nonprofits deal with the coronavirus emergency.
Donations received through the UWSM will benefit organizations and facilities that serve vulnerable/at-risk populations who are unable to source supplies on their own, and are still serving people in-person with the possibility of close physical contact.
These organizations are in need of the following items: new, clean socks and underwear; scrubs, new or gently used; N95/surgical masks; isolation masks; handmade masks; masks with face shield/visor; face shields; goggles/safety glasses; gloves; thermometers; disposable medical gowns; ponchos; bleach wipes; hand sanitizer; shelf stable snacks; shelf stable microwaveable meals; and new hygiene items like, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine care products, shaving cream and razors.
Donations can be dropped off starting Monday at the UWSM office at 2015 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph. Drop-off times are 3-5 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Those who are able to contribute financially to the cause can visit www.southwestmichigancares.org for more information. People can also text SWMICARES at 41444 to donate or send checks to: Berrien Community Foundation, Southwest Michigan Cares Fund, 2900 S. State St., Suite 2E, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Nonprofits interested in receiving these supplies, materials or funds, can apply for what they need through UWSM by emailing Amanda Drew at amanda.drew@uwsm.org.
Spectrum Health Lakeland is also still accepting donations that will be used by Lakeland-operated facilities. Donations are accepted 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, at 2550 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor. A complete list of supplies needed can be found at www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19 donations.