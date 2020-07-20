ST. JOSEPH — Amanda Drew's work with the United Way of Southwest Michigan has taken her to every corner of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
Now it's taking her, in a sense, around the world.
Drew, the agency's senior director of impact strategies, was recently selected to participate in the prestigious United Way Worldwide Fellowship Program. This leadership program is an accelerated year-long development experience designed for core leaders of United Way that have demonstrated results and capacity to lead United Way and support communities.
"I'm extremely honored and excited to be chosen for the program," she said. "I've already begun some of the workshops. I'm thrilled to be learning from some of the top leaders not only in the United Way system in the United States, but throughout the world."
Drew not only heads up the impact work done by UWSM, she has had an integral role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Alexandra Newman recently spoke with Drew about her work with United Way and this leadership program.
What are some of the things you'll be learning in the leadership program?
Right now we're talking about listening. We started with networking with a purpose. Then we are also talking about communication styles and how to adapt your communication styles with the individuals you're communicating or networking with. There's an asking curious questions unit, and exploring diverse perspectives is coming up. That's just in the first section. We'll be covering a lot of different things.
What are you hoping to use from this going forward in your job?
I'm hoping to learn skills and techniques to be a stronger leader not only within our local United Way, but throughout Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. I hope to be able to network with colleagues throughout the United Way system to learn best practices that I can bring back to our local community and share and implement into our work.
I'm just extremely thankful to UWSM for believing in me, supporting me through the process, and letting me take the time out to learn for the next 10 months.
What does your job as senior director of impact strategies entail?
I'm responsible for the impact work as it sort of states, but I work with our funded partners to ensure that the funding we raise is making an impact in our community. I'm responsible for creating and implementing our three-year impact agenda for change. I also lead a department that does a lot of great work, like Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, volunteer income tax assistance, 2-1-1, Turning Outward, advocacy and so much more. I'm also responsible for the emergency work, like the floods of 2018, or assistance with fires.
Most recently it's been COVID-19. I'm the liaison between the emergency operation centers in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties and the nonprofits who are able to help in times of disasters.
And that was going to be one of my questions: How has the pandemic changed what you do?
The biggest change has been working virtually, but like I said, the people at United Way really pulled together and made a huge impact during this time. My work hasn't really changed, but in the first couple of months I have been really responsible for emergency relief within our organization. We've collected donations and I've worked with the emergency operation centers to distribute personal protective equipment to nonprofits. I've helped to distribute the funds raised through the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund.
So my work really has been more focused around COVID, but I'm still working with our funded partners. Most of them are still doing the work they said that they would be doing. We still have a lot of people providing meals and providing shelter. A lot of our funded partner programs have switched to virtual. So not much has changed for me, but a little bit busier.
You've been with United Way for about 10 years now, what has that been like?
These past 10 years have flown by. They've been absolutely incredible. I've learned so much from my colleagues and grown so much as a person and also as a leader because of them. The work we do is hard, but it's extremely satisfying. The people at United Way make it fun. It's also been absolutely amazing to see how we've been able to continue to work together virtually and still make a difference even in these difficult times.
You have a master’s degree in administration and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, is this kind of work something you've always wanted to do?
It's actually not what I envisioned doing. I started school to be a teacher and realized that was probably not the right path for me. I've always wanted to help people, so when I was given the opportunity 10 years ago to join the Untied Way team, it was really a blessing. I didn't know that's where I wanted to be, but now I wouldn't change it for the world.
Is there any project you've worked on over your time with United Way that you're really proud of?
There are many things, but two stick out. When I was the Great Start Collaborative director for Berrien County, I worked with the community to develop the Get Ready Campaign, which focuses on school readiness and helping parents and the community understand what that really means. The campaign is still being used.
For the work I'm doing now, really being able to establish that emergency response consortium and build the partnerships with the emergency operation centers. That's really made a difference in the way we've been able to address emergencies and disasters. As those become more common, unfortunately, we've really been able to pull together to help people affected.
And finally, can you tell me a little bit about your family and what you like to do in your free time?
I live in Bridgman. I have three children, 15, 14 and 12. Two puppies. Most of my free time is spent driving and attending sporting practices, games, school events, and I wouldn't have it any other way. It's what I love to do. Other than that I love the water, be it the pool or the lake. Mostly just spending time with friends and family.