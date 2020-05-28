ST. JOSEPH — Every school district in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties is now eligible for funds to help them with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Way of Southwest Michigan (UWSM) announced that it is making $150,000 available this week. It is the largest single one-time investment it has made in over a decade.
The Education Support Fund is available to all of the 36 districts in the three-county region. Accessing the funds is not a competitive process, according to a UWSM news release.
“We know that funding cuts to education are coming, and neither United Way nor any other community organization can fill that gap, but it’s our hope that the flexibility the schools have with these dollars can help ease some of the burden that they may be experiencing because of the crisis,” said Anna Murphy, president and CEO of UWSM, in the news release.
Funding can be used for whatever each district deems necessary or helpful, and could include literacy or other educational supports, social/emotional supports, staff training, or technology capacity.
“COVID-19 has no doubt exacerbated the challenges that schools and students already faced, in addition to creating new ones,” Murphy said.
Projects do not have to exclusively serve economically disadvantaged students, but the $150,000 has been split equitably between each district, based on the number of economically disadvantaged students in each district, according to the release.
Each district will be told its allocation, and must complete a simple application in order to access the money. If some districts choose not to participate, their portion will be divided equitably between the districts that did take advantage of the fund. The districts have been notified of the application process.
The deadline for schools to request funding is June 16. Funding will be released by June 19.
All funds must be used by Dec. 31, and a final report outlining the results of the projects will be due by Jan. 30.