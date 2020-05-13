ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan officials say they have learned a lot about the needs of Southwest Michigan residents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“People were in need before COVID-19 hit, but we’ve seen an increase in the number of people calling for resources,” said Rachel Wade, vice president of strategy at UWSM, during a Facebook Live event Tuesday.
The event, available to watch in its entirety on the UWSM’s Facebook page (facebook.com/united wayswmich), covered how the organization has been helping and what its plans are moving forward.
Wade shared that the top three basic needs, before and during the pandemic, have been food, housing and utilities.
“That makes up more than two-thirds of what people needed in the last two months,” Wade said.
In addition, those top three basic needs are the same in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
Wade said a large part of the funds raised through the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund, which was created in partner with the Berrien Community Foundation, have gone to help organizations provide people with food assistance.
“In a situation like this, food is the easiest assistance to provide to people in our community because there’s very few strings attached to it,” Wade said. “It’s also one of the most economical ways we can provide assistance.”
Wade said meeting the immediate needs of Southwest Michigan residents has been the United Way’s priority the last two months, but it’s now starting to move into more of the recovery phase where longer-term needs created by the pandemic will be addressed.
One of those needs will be housing and utilities.
“We know right now it’s illegal to be evicted for not paying rent, and illegal to foreclose on people who can’t pay their mortgage, but what about when those protections end?” Wade said.
She said a large portion of the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund has been set aside to help people with housing and utilities.
“We know that if people have stable housing, it’s so much easier for them to meet their other needs going forward,” Wade said.
So far, 42 different local organizations have been helped with the fund.
UWSM have also learned about the needs in the community through Michigan 2-1-1, the 24-hour, free, confidential information referral service. Michigan 2-1-1 has created a dashboard that breaks down COVID-19-related connections it has made since the start of the pandemic in early March.
Since the start, 2-1-1 has fielded 464 calls from Berrien County residents, 88 calls from Cass County residents and 112 calls from Van Buren County residents.
“These calls have recorded 225 different needs,” Wade said. “That runs the gambit of I need help finding child care to I need help with money to pay for my father’s burial, and everything in between.”
Besides the top needs, food, housing and utilities, other big needs during the coronavirus crisis include unemployment support, general COVID-19 information and financial assistance.
Wade said most of these needs are being met through referrals to nonprofit agencies, but about 10 percent of needs are unmet in the three counties and Michigan as a whole.
One of those unmet needs is people needing grocery delivery.
“It’s unmet because no agencies provide that for free,” Wade said.
The largest reason for a need to be unmet is the service simply not existing, or maybe the service, like a food pantry, doesn’t have hours outside of someone’s work schedule, according to Wade.
Wade said another way UWSM has helped is allowing its funded partners to use their funds from the United Way in whatever way they need to through the end of the pandemic.
“Nonprofits have really had to pivot,” Wade said. “As an example, YMCA of Greater Michiana isn’t running its preschool program that United Way provided funding for, but they’ve become a crucial partner in providing child care for essential workers. They are now able to redirect their money to support the work they have to do now.”
UWSM is still looking for volunteers and donations of supplies. Interested persons should visit www.uwsm.org for more information on how to help. To give to the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund, visit www.southwest michigancares.org.