On Nov. 10, hundreds of area volunteers will help seniors in Southwest Michigan rake and bag leaves and clean gutters as part of United Way’s 12th annual “Rake A Difference” event.
The service is free of charge and serves seniors, ages 60 and older, who can’t physically perform yard work and can’t afford to pay for services. Seniors are helped on a first-come, first-serve basis, dependent on the number of volunteers available.
Before winter hits, raking leaves and cleaning out gutters is considered a vital step to ensuring spring snow melt does not cause water damage to homes or lawns. Many area seniors try to accomplish this work on their own, putting them at risk for falls and serious injury.
United Way of Southwest Michigan enacted the annual event in an effort to give them a helping hand in prepping for winter.
Volunteers can sign up at volunteer.uwsm.org. Seniors can sign up by calling 269-932-3554. The deadline for volunteers to sign up is Oct. 14, and the last day for seniors to call is Sept. 30 – or until registration is full.
“There is great need for this volunteer service in our communities. Raking leaves and cleaning gutters can be difficult, if not impossible, for many seniors, but with your help, seniors can be ready for winter,” said Debbie Ramirez, volunteer engagement director at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Rake A Difference is a fun, team-building experience for many businesses, organizations, and other groups – sign up a team today.”
For more information and to sign up, visit uwsm.org/rake-a-difference.