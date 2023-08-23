BENTON TOWNSHIP — Southwest Michigan residents are invited to attend “Move to Make a Difference Day,” a family fun and wellness event at Whirlpool Corp.’s Lakeview Campus next month.
Attendees will have the opportunity to check out the mountain bike trail from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2000 M-63 North, Benton Harbor – visitors can bring their own mountain bike – and participate in a scavenger hunt along the walking trails.
The full mountain bike trail will be open until 2 p.m. and then limited to the two-mile section west of M-63 (marker 14) after that time for safety on the walking trail. The Whirlpool Cycling Club, Bedlam Bicycle Co., and St. Joseph Bicycle Club will be at the Lakeview Trail trailhead off Monte Road from noon to 2 p.m.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to use the playground at Whirlpool’s on-site child care center, The Eddy. There will be obstacle courses and bounce houses for the kids, a golf challenge sponsored by Harbor Shores, zumba, cardio drumming sessions, and a Power in Motion demo. Performing on the main stage will be Deep Fried Pickle Project, Sankofa and The Backups.
One of United Way’s core impact areas is health, both physical and mental. A number of funded partners will be on site for the event to share more about the services they provide to the community:
Girls on the Run of Southwest Michigan
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan
YMCA of Greater Michiana
Court Appointed Special Advocates
OutCenter of Southwest Michigan
Cares Sexual Wellness Services
Area Agency on Aging
Senior Nutrition Services
Berrien County Cancer Services
Benton Harbor Community Development Corp.
Food will be available for purchase from Water & Wheat, Culinary Creation, Base Bowls & Co., Souls Ground Cafe, The Brick House, Evelyn Mae’s BBQ, La Chula, Kona Ice and Mimi’s Cupcakes. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to United Way.
There is no charge to attend the event, but direct donations to United Way are encouraged.
A detailed schedule can be found on the United Way of Southwest Michigan website at uwsm.org/mmdd.