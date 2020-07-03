BENTON TOWNSHIP — When they’re doing their jobs, the general public has no idea they exist.
They are the public health nurses, case investigators and contact tracers at the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
“Our job is to decrease disease burden in our community,” said Ericka Mueller, one of those public health nurses and case investigators. “We’re making sure our community is safe, and getting those people who COVID-19 positive people have been around tested, so we can decrease the transmission of this disease, and get rid of it if we can.”
Mueller, who served as the part-time tuberculosis and communicable disease lead nurse before the pandemic, moved to being a full-time case investigator right after the Sandi Patty concert in March in Berrien Springs. She is used to contact tracing because of how contagious TB is.
Mueller is part of a team of about a dozen staff at the health department on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic that have called thousands of people in the last three and a half months.
“Our priority each morning is contacting any new positives we have. We start that right away,” Mueller of Elkhart, Ind., said.
When a lab processes a COVID-19 test, the results, positive or negative, are entered in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS), then assigned to their county of residence. Berrien County’s contact tracers are only dealing with people who live in Berrien County.
Karen Kortebein of St. Joseph, another part-time public health nurse reassigned to investigate COVID-19 cases, said they contact the positive people within 24 hours.
“We collect all their contact information and who they’ve been with up to 48 hours before symptom onset,” she said.
Mueller said they ask about everywhere that person has been in the past two weeks.
“We want to see if they’ve been to any big groups, where they’ve traveled, where they could have picked this up and where there could potentially be others,” she said.
Then the staff follow up with the COVID-19 positive people every single day until they’ve recovered.
Mueller said if they notice someone’s symptoms getting worse, they’ll tell them to go to the hospital, and call ahead for them to let the hospital know a COVID-positive patient is coming in.
Spectrum Health Lakeland has even allowed the health department staff access to its patient system.
“So we can look up our inpatients to monitor how they’re doing,” Kortebein said. “We can also look up lab results that are pending that we sent there.”
As Kortebein and Mueller are taking care of COVID-positive patients, staff members like Nikki Mucha are calling all the people the positive people had contact with.
“I’m like the bearer of bad news,” she said. “I have to tell them they were in close proximity to someone who has tested positive. I do my initial call, then try to follow them Monday, Wednesday, Friday. I kind of do the same thing as the nurses – check on their symptoms, offer them testing, things like that – but if they test positive, then they are sent back to the nurses.”
Mucha, of Buchanan, graduated college this spring after studying the Spanish language and was just sitting at home with not much to do.
“My aunt recruited me to be a contact tracer, and the Spanish helps,” she said. “When we have Spanish speakers, sometimes it’s hard to share this information with them and tell them what’s going on. The health department has access to an interpretation service, but there’s just a disconnect when you use an interpreter, so it takes out the middle man and makes things more personal and easier to share information.”
That information includes things about testing, social distancing, hand washing and mask-wearing.
Mueller said a lot of what they do is education about disinfecting their households and how to separate themselves from their non-positive household members. They even check in on them about their financial circumstances or food situation.
The public health nurses know exactly what programs and services are available in Berrien County to help them with what they might need to properly isolate.
“We especially ask them about their food situation and if they don’t have resources, we try to call different agencies to help out so they have those resources,” Mueller said.
But sometimes it’s hard to tell them that information because they lack a needed phone number.
Mueller said, for example, sometimes calls have to be made to the doctor who ordered the COVID-19 test to get a patient’s phone number. She said for the most part, friends do give up their friends’ phone numbers pretty easily for contact tracing purposes.
Kortebein said she sometimes tells people to give their friends a heads up that she’ll be calling them.
“We also have to call employers if they were working, and make sure the bosses are doing the right things, social distancing and masking,” she said.
Making constant phone calls is just one challenge, but making sure people stay quarantined is another, the women said.
“Sometimes you can hear things in the background like the ding of an open car door,” Kortebein said.
But for the most part, the contact tracers and case investigators are met with thankfulness.
Mucha said a lot of the people are just scared.
“We try our best to be here for our contacts,” she said. “I’ve made some very real connections with my people and I think that’s what we’re here to do. Of course we provide information for them, but also just to ease some of that fear. It’s always nice to know that someone is there to care for you or someone knows what’s going on with you.”
Kortebein said she got into public health because she cares about her community.
“And I want them to be well and safe, and have the information available to help them make the best decisions,” she said.
Mueller said being an “essential worker” has been tough.
“A lot of our friends and family ask us how we’re doing all the time,” she said. “For a while there we were working seven days a week. Now we take turns on the weekends, so it’s a little easier, but you’re still working a lot, and you need to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.”
Outperforming the state
The contact tracing team at the Berrien County Health Department has many reasons to be proud of the work they’re doing, but it’s also reflected in the data.
Since mid-May, when Michigan started keeping track of contact tracing metrics, Berrien County has consistently been a state leader.
Last week the county contacted 80 percent of its new COVID-positive patients within the first 24 hours, while the state averaged 72 percent. When it comes to eliciting a contact from a positive person within the first day, Berrien County did that about 90 percent of the time last week, while the state average is around 50 percent.
BCHD Spokesperson Gillian Conrad said the data is a testament to the extreme hard work, passion, energy and intense focus the team has had.
“Hopefully people will really start to understand the value of their local public health departments and what our staff have been able to do for this community,” she said.