The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Southwest Michigan in the coming weeks, including:
- 11 a.m. Monday, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 528 Ferry St., Niles.
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 Old U.S. 31, Berrien Springs.
- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 11 a.m. Thursday, Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., Covert.
- 3:30 p.m. Friday, Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert.
- 11 a.m. Sept. 21, Hamilton Township Hall, 52333 W. Territorial Road, Decatur.
- 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Galien Township Hall, 305 Kiley Drive, Galien.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 23, Cassopolis First Church of God, 21083 Spencer Road, Cassopolis.
- 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Sept. 25, First Baptist Church of Niles, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62, Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 30, New Freedom Church, 6210 Mountain Road, Coloma.
- 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy.
- 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. Oct. 5, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40, Paw Paw.
- 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 7, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 8, The Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl St., Cassopolis.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, Eau Claire.
The food pantry is currently drive-thru. Attendees should ensure there is a space in the back of their vehicle for volunteers to load food.
For a complete list of stops, visit www.feedwm.org/mobile-pantry-schedule.