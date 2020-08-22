WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Upton is supporting an effort to better fund the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the upcoming presidential election, but acknowledges a bill being voted on in the House has little chance to gain Senate approval.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, said Friday in a news release that he would be traveling to Washington for an expected vote today to block postal cutbacks and to spend $25 billion to shore up operations.
“Over the past several weeks, folks from around Southwest Michigan have called about noticeable slow downs with our mail. One individual was waiting on critical medical supplies that were not being delivered. News reports indicated mail sorters were being removed at facilities. And after my visit on Thursday to one of the largest post offices in my district, it was clear that they needed more support,” Upton said in the release.
“I have been fighting for emergency USPS funding to ensure that our seniors, veterans, and folks across Michigan can receive their mail, prescription drugs, and a number of other materials seamlessly via the Postal Service.”
Upton said interest in the issue is very keen across the 6th District.
“My offices have received close to 1,000 emails and letters from folks across Southwest Michigan recently urging such action. And that’s why tomorrow (Saturday) I intend to vote for and expect the House to pass this legislation with broad support to protect our postal services.”
The Senate, controlled by fellow Republicans, is unlikely to back the effort, Upton said.
“I believe it is unlikely the U.S. Senate will vote on this legislation after we pass it. But I do think it sends a signal that this legislation should be part of any bipartisan future COVID-19 relief package, included with additional support for local services, schools, workers, and small businesses,” he said.