Southwest Michigan business owners were given a glimpse at what state and congressional lawmakers have been up to in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a conference call Monday, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton gave several business owners who were tuning into a call regarding the recent CARES Act that passed in Congress.
A number of provisions in the CARES Act applies to small business owners, and Upton wanted to share some information about forgiving small businesses loans that can now be taken out to protect jobs, keep folks on payroll with their benefits, and to keep these businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, said a big element of the CARES Act was how $350 billion is being dispersed by the Small Business Administration through individual lenders. For businesses with less than 500 employees, Upton said businesses can work with their local lender who are small business approved lenders.
“Instead of relying on SBA bureaucracy, where you might have to go to a Detroit or Chicago office, we’ll be in every community through our local lenders,” Upton said.
As part of a CARES Act provision, Upton said small businesses can get a loan from local lenders which will be converted to a grant later on.
Two months after securing a loan, when the business verifies with local lenders that the money was used for personnel costs, salaries, health care, mortgage and utilities, the loan becomes a grant.
Upton said it’s the only way to keep businesses afloat.
“My sense is that $350 billion is going to go pretty quickly. We will likely be doing a fourth package, maybe before the end of April,” Upton said Monday. “We’ll have to fill up that bank account because the demand will be much greater than what we put in. And we will be willing to do that.”
State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-St. Joseph, and state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, gave updates on what the state legislature is doing to stem the negative affects from the coronavirus.
LaSata said she has been fielding a lot of calls from small business owners.
“We know people have lots of questions,” LaSata said. “The Senate Republican Caucus has small group dialogues everyday where we convey our concerns and issues.”
Wendzel said her office is constantly directing people on where they can go for loans.
“Unfortunately with the executive order, it takes away our legislative powers,” Wendzel said in reference to meeting at the state’s capital. “We’ve drafted a list for the governor in which she can help all the small businesses. A few of these are a delay in taxes and unemployment protections.”
Upton spoke briefly about the $1,200 checks that Congress recently approved that will be sent out to families that fall under a certain salary range.
“These checks will hopefully be in people’s pockets within two or three weeks,” he said. “If one filed their taxes electronically, they will be deposited to their checking or savings account. Otherwise they will have to be mailed.”
Upton also addressed the public disagreement that took place between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Trump. He said a delegation of legislators added their support for Whitmer’s request in a letter to the White House.
“I think many of us saw the spat that went on between the governor and the president on whether we were going to get an emergency declaration,” he said. “I weighed in with the White House last Friday when I saw that beginning to unfold, as did a number of my colleagues, and I was very pleased to see Saturday morning that we got the designation.”