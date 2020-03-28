I own horses in Coloma Township. I often harness them up and have them pull a cart on the road. I have professionally trained horses that are traffic safe. When I’m on the road with them for the most part drivers are safe when near us. They pass with a wide space between us and them and some even slow down and I appreciate that. Every now and then we’ll get someone that is really disrespectful and even dangerous, passing too close, honking their horn, pulling dangerously close in front of us and slowing down. My horses have held it together so far, but I know even the best trained horses can spook. In light of all the Amish families moving to the area and the number of accidents happening already, how do I handle this situation when someone drives in a dangerous manner near my horse?
Sheila, Coloma
Hello Sheila, thanks for your question and I hope I can give you some answers.
In researching this topic, I was able to find the following:
Horseless carriages now dominate the roads of the world, but occasionally a driver may meet a horse-drawn carriage or a horseback rider on the road. Simple measures help keep all parties safe.
Under Michigan law (Section 257.604 of the Michigan Vehicle Code), “A person riding an animal or driving an animal-drawn vehicle upon a roadway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all the duties, criminal penalties, and civil sanctions applicable to the driver of a vehicle by this chapter, except those provisions of this chapter which by their very nature may not have application.”
In simple words, when riding horses and operating horse-drawn carriages, they are considered vehicles on Michigan roads, with the same rights and responsibilities. There is no age limit, so people of any age may legally ride on a roadway.
Only after dismounting is the rider considered a pedestrian and the horse an animal. Horses can be ridden on all roads unless otherwise indicated. Some cities or townships may have local ordinances restricting the use of animals on their public roadways or in their parks.
Some ride or drive quiet country roads where few motor vehicles travel. Sometimes a rider or carriage driver must travel along a busier road in order to access a quieter destination.
When riding along a road, unexpected hazards may occur. Cars and motorcycles move very quickly, often noisily, sometimes with stones flying up.
As you mentioned, most drivers are considerate and slow down, allowing plenty of space as they pass. But unfortunately, some do not. Bicycle riders, joggers, and pedestrians can empathize with this point.
Drivers may not be aware of horses’ nature and do not realize that a potential spook may be dangerous to all parties. Some drivers are completely clueless and drive by very closely, even beep their horns or rev engines as they pass.
Here are a couple of recommendations: Know what kind of road shoulders are along your planned route. Is there room to distance yourself from traffic? Wear highly visible gear and a slow-moving vehicle sign on your carriage.
When or if you encounter a disrespectful or careless motorist while riding, try to obtain a good description of the vehicle, driver and license plate information if possible, rather than confronting them. Contact the police and furnish the vehicle’s direction of travel as well. A lot of times, officers are able to locate vehicles while on their way to meet with a complainant.
Again, I hope this helps, enjoy yourself and please stay safe.