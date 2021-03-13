Berrien County COVID-19 vaccine providers gave less doses this week as the number of new cases rose again.
This week providers administered 5,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state figures. Providers had given 7,193 doses last week and 6,999 the week before.
State officials said late last week that the state would get less vaccine this week due to not expecting any Johnson & Johnson shipments for the next two weeks.
As of Thursday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 46,834 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 17,325 of those being second doses.
That means about 23 percent of Berrien County residents have received at least the first dose of vaccine, while 14 percent are fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, about 20 percent of residents had received at least one dose, and about 13 percent were fully vaccinated.
Data update
Berrien County’s uptick in new COVID-19 cases continued this week with 171 cases being reported since last Friday. Last week the county recorded 163 new cases, and the week before 119 new cases.
Recoveries continued to slow as well, with just 150 being recorded. Last week the county had recorded 218 recoveries.
Berrien County recorded just one COVID-19 death this week. The county had recorded six deaths last week and four deaths the week before that.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 606 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from last Friday when the county was at about 586 active cases.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 10,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10,193 recoveries, 221 deaths, 18 presumed deaths and 931 presumed cases. That’s an additional 36 presumed cases over last Friday.
Though case numbers are increasing, hospitalizations remain steady.
The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations a day at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped to 10 this week after being at 11 the last two weeks.
Van Buren/Cass
After three weeks holding steady, Van Buren and Cass counties also started to see new cases rise this week.
Van Buren County recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. Last week the county recorded 45 new cases and also one death.
Cass County recorded 83 new cases this week and two new deaths. Last week the county recorded 64 new cases and no new deaths.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 4,813 cases and 86 deaths. Cass County has recorded 3,736 cases and 62 deaths.
Van Buren County got about 2,886 doses of vaccine administered this week. That’s actually up from last week when the county gave about 2,577 doses, and it’s just below the 2,899 doses given the previous week.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers in the county had given 20,487 doses, with 6,636 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 10 percent of Van Buren County’s population being fully vaccinated, with about 23 percent of the population having received its first dose.
Cass County got about 980 shots into arms this week. That’s down from the 1,254 doses the county gave last week, and the 1,205 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers in the county have given 7,622 doses, with 2,259 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 5 percent of Cass County’s population being fully vaccinated and about 12 percent of the population having received its first dose.