As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Berrien County, COVID-19 shots were flying into arms this week.
The county’s various vaccine providers administered about 7,953 doses of vaccine this week, according to state figures. About 2,898 of those doses were second doses.
Last week the county had given 5,047 doses, and the week before that 7,193 doses.
As of Thursday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 54,787 doses of vaccine, with 20,223 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 28 percent of Berrien County residents (16 and older) having received a first dose, and about 16 percent who are fully vaccinated.
Older folks and remaining essential workers are still being prioritized for vaccines through the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) and Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Remaining essential workers include (but are not limited to) grocery store or gas station workers, municipal and public works employees, those in manufacturing, and other public facing positions.
Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said Friday that the entities are doing outreach to employers of essential workers to get them into upcoming clinics.
“But, additionally, anyone is able to schedule themselves an appointment as well as there is open, self-scheduling available through BCHD and Lakeland,” she said. “Meijer, Rite Aid, and Walgreens will also be vaccinating anyone in Michigan over 16 starting April 5, so there are multiple options for those still seeking vaccination.”
Data update
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continued to rise this week for the third week in a row.
The county recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases. That’s compared to 171 cases last week, 163 the week before and 119 the week before that.
Just 124 new recoveries were recorded this week. Recoveries are defined as people who are alive 30 days after a positive COVID test.
Berrien County added one COVID-19 death this week. The county also recorded one death last week, but had recorded six deaths the week before.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 719 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 606 last Friday and 586 the Friday before that. The active case count in the county hasn’t been in the 700s since Feb. 22.
While cases rise, hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Spectrum Health Lakeland continued to average about 10 patients a day this week. That’s the same as last week, and down from 11 both weeks before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 11,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10,263 recoveries, 222 confirmed deaths, 18 presumed deaths and 990 presumed COVID-19 cases. That’s an additional 59 presumed cases over last Friday.
Van Buren/Cass
New COVID-19 cases continued to mount in Van Buren and Cass counties this week for the second week in a row.
Van Buren County recorded 149 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. Last week the county recorded 71 new cases and also one death. The previous week the county had recorded just 45 new cases.
Cass County recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week the county recorded 83 new cases and two deaths. The previous week the county had recorded just 64 new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 4,962 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths. Cass County has recorded 3,849 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.
Van Buren County vaccine providers got 4,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered this week. The county had administered 2,886 doses last week and 2,577 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers in Van Buren County had given 24,560 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 8,025 of those being second doses.
That equates to 27 percent of the county’s population having received at least its first dose and 13.5 percent that are completely vaccinated.
Cass County vaccine providers got 1,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered this week. The county had administered 980 doses last week and 1,254 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers in Cass County had given 9,483 doses of vaccine, with 2,944 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 15 percent of the county’s population having received at least its first dose and 7 percent that are fully vaccinated.