BERRIEN COUNTY — After announcing optimism late Friday that vaccine clinics in Berrien County would go on as planned this week, the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) said Monday that a clinic set for today has been postponed.
The postponement is due to last week’s winter storms across the United States delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments to local health departments this week, according to a news release.
The clinic, set to be at the BCHD, along Napier Avenue in Benton Township, was for second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“No one should worry that they will not be guaranteed their second dose of the vaccine due to this clinic postponement,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said in the news release. “Vaccine doses are secure for those who had an appointment, albeit slightly delayed by unfortunate winter storms experienced by much of the county within the last week.”
Those who had appointments today have been rescheduled to receive their vaccine dose next Monday, March 1, at the same time and place of their previously scheduled appointment.
For those who can’t make it to the March 1 clinic, there are limited options for alternative appointments, though people are strongly encouraged to come for their second dose on that date, according to health department officials.
While those getting the Moderna vaccine are recommended to get their second dose about 28 days after the first dose, the Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance that the second dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose, according to the release.
As of Monday afternoon, first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled at senior centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week will go on as scheduled.
If there are other unforeseen impacts to upcoming clinics, BCHD officials will notify clients and reschedule appointments. Questions may be directed to the BCHD COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-815-5485, or by email at publichealth@bchdmi.org.
The state had not updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, with distribution and administration figures, as of press time Monday.
Data update
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to fall in Berrien County over the weekend.
The county recorded 35 new COVID cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Last weekend the county recorded 41 new cases, and the weekend before, 70 new cases.
Over the three days, the county also recorded 115 new recoveries and one death. Recoveries are defined as people who are still alive 30 days after a positive COVID-19 test.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 717 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 864 last Monday and 1,106 the Monday before that.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland fell to 10 on Monday. Last Monday, the hospital reported 19 patients admitted.
As vaccinations continue, COVID-19 cases at area long-term care facilities have largely disappeared. On Monday, the state reported no recent COVID-19 cases or deaths among residents at Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county long-term care facilities.
Three recent staff cases were reported, with one in each county.
The state also reported Monday no recent COVID-19 outbreaks at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools.
Over the weekend, Van Buren County recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases and Cass County recorded 20 new cases. No new deaths were recorded in either county.