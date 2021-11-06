BENTON HARBOR — Children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines next week.
In a news release from the Berrien County Health Department, the agency announced it would begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 8. The agency has appointments open exclusively for 5- to 11-year-olds at the Berrien County Health Department office on:
- Monday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 3-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 3-6 p.m.
The office is located at 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Township.
These appointments are only for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Parents and guardians can make appointments online at bchdmi.org/covid19 or call 800-815-5485. Parental or guardian consent is necessary for any minor to receive vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds on Oct. 29.
“We urge families to consider vaccinating their children 5 years and older,” said Guy Miller, interim health officer, in the release. “Researchers have found the COVID-19 vaccination for this age group to be safe, effective and beneficial to reducing COVID-19 transmission in our community.”
Similar to the adult vaccine, it is a two-part series given at least three weeks apart, the release stated. The dose for children is approximately a third of what adults receive. Doses for children will also be packaged differently and use smaller needles to protect against mix-ups.
The vaccine safety was studied in over 3,000 children ages 5 to 11 with no serious side effects detected in the ongoing study, according to the statement. Currently, the only vaccine approved for use in children ages 5 to 11 is the Pfizer vaccine.
Berrien cases
Berrien County’s new cases are starting to climb.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 was about 261 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 194 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 12th week in a row.
Two people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 15.7 percent on Thursday. Last week, it was 11.9 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland surged from last week.
There were about 34 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s on par with the average a day for the last three weeks: 25, 23 and 16.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,306 doses this week, as of Thursday, up from 729 doses the week prior. The week before that, 981 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 146,214 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 67,323 of those being second doses, according to state data.
The percentage of residents vaccinated fell, as children ages 5-11 are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, creating a larger vaccine-eligible population.
That equates to about 54.9 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 50.6 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 54.3 percent with at least one dose and 50.2 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases this week and zero new deaths. The county had recorded 214 new cases last week and 206 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases this week and zero new deaths. The county had recorded 133 new cases last week and 152 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity went up from 15 percent from last week to 16 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity fell from 20 percent from last week to 15.7 this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 58.4 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 54.2 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 57.8 percent with one dose and 53.6 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 38.9 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 35.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 38.5 percent with one dose and 35.1 percent fully vaccinated.