BENTON TOWNSHIP — The coronavirus pandemic has delayed many things, but one thing it hasn’t is the required vaccinations for children to return to in-person school.
“The last thing that we need is an outbreak of a seriously preventable, but also potentially serious, illness. We just don’t need chicken pox or measles,” Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), said this week.
She said this includes the flu vaccine for everyone six months and older.
“It’s what we say every year, but we’re very much hopeful that people may listen a little bit closer this year, because the last thing we want is, I’ve heard this term coined, a ‘twin-demic.’ We don’t want our hospital systems to feel a burden of flu in addition to COVID-19,” Conrad said.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a statewide media campaign encouraging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine this fall. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer publicly received her shot on Tuesday, echoing health officials’ call for people to get their flu shots this year.
Last flu season, an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine and the state has set a goal this year of achieving a 33 percent increase in flu vaccination, which means more than 1 million people over last flu season, the MDHHS reported in a news release.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said during a news conference Tuesday that people with symptoms of the flu will need to stay out of school or work.
“This is not a joke. I’ve taken care of many patients who have battled the flu, and some have even lost their lives,” she said.
Although the influenza vaccine isn’t required for students returning to school, like vaccines for measles and chicken pox, schools sometimes have to close when too many kids and/or teachers are out sick with the flu.
In January of this year, area school districts like Bridgman and Eau Claire closed temporarily because they had so many students out sick.
Conrad said there is still time for students to get the required shots, or get a non-medical waiver signed by somebody at the health department, as school districts have a few weeks after the new school year starts to submit immunization records to the state.
“Schools have funding that rides on that, so schools do have a vested interest in making sure their students are fully immunized,” she said.
Students can be vaccinated at their family doctor/pediatrician’s office or at the BCHD.
“We have appointments open and are happy to help run some of those immunization records for folks just to know what their kid might need to be caught up on before the start of the school year,” Conrad said.
She said vaccinations are most important for new kindergartners and seventh-graders.
“Those are kind of the two hallmark years for sets of vaccines that need to be completed, but any new students that are transferring in from out of state need to make sure they’re up to date with what Michigan requires,” Conrad said.
For more information about immunization requirements in Michigan, visit www.michigan.gov.
Information about what immunizations the BCHD can provide, visit www.bchdmi.org.