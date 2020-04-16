ST. JOSEPH — Vail Rubber Works announced Wednesday the appointment of Vail Harding to serve as president of the St. Joseph firm.
Harding becomes the fifth president in the manufacturing company’s 127-year history. The appointment becomes effective today.
Harding joined Vail Rubber in October 1998 as a sales engineer/applications specialist. He moved through the customer service area and into engineering and manufacturing where he became manager of manufacturing and maintenance in February 2015.
This time last year, Harding was promoted to vice president of operations.
Harding will succeed Joseph “Bill” Hanley, who has served as Vail Rubber’s president since 1989. According to a news release, Hanley will continue to serve on Vail Rubber’s board of directors.
“We’re very pleased to announce Vail’s promotion to serve as the next president of Vail Rubber and confident that, with his leadership and experience and the support of his strong management, sales and production teams, Vail Rubber will be in good hands as we move further into our second century,” Hanley said in the release. “Vail’s promotion to president also completes the company’s senior management transition from fourth- to fifth-generation family management of Vail Rubber.”
In his new role, Harding will be supported by Matt Hanley, vice president of sales and technology, and Brian Nimtz, vice president of finance.
Harding, a graduate of Grand Valley State University, holds degrees in criminal justice, sociology and mechanical engineering.
Harding lives in St. Joseph with his wife, Jackie, and their two sons.
He’s president of the Rubber Roller Group, serves as a director on the Kinexus Group Board, and is also on the boards of two subsidiaries of the Kinexus Group – Youth Solutions and the MMTA (Michigan Manufacturing and Technology Group.
Founded in 1892 by William A. Vail, Vail Rubber today provides rubber and polyurethane roll coverings as well as steel cores, repairs and other related products and services to several U.S. industries.
Vail Rubber’s primary operations are on Langley Avenue in St. Joseph. The company also has a manufacturing facility in Alabama.
Vail Rubber broke ground on a Royalton Township facility – located on Glenlord Avenue – last year. Operations are expected to begin at the new location later this year.