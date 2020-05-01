HARTFORD — Van Buren and Cass county health officials say they don’t know if they will ever see an influx of COVID-19 cases, but they’re prepared if they do.
“An increase of cases in rural counties is something we’ve been concerned about right from the get go,” said Dr. Larry Wile, medical director for the Van Buren Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD), in a phone interview Thursday.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County has recorded 49 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, while Cass has had 31.
To put that into some context, Cass County has a population of about 51,000, and Van Buren has a population of about 75,000.
Neighboring Berrien County has about 153,000 people, and has seen 242 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Danielle Persky, director of health promotions for the VBCDHD, said Van Buren and Cass are right in line on case numbers with other counties across the state with similar populations.
Wile said the four COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the counties are also on trend with national and state trends.
“Mostly over 60, and some with underlying health problems and some without,” he said. “We’re following national trends. We’re not seeing any patterns outside of that.”
Besides having smaller populations, Wile said another reason for lower case numbers in their counties is that testing capabilities are just now expanding.
Jeff Elliott, health officer for the VBCDHD, said that with Cass County boarding Indiana, many residents might even seek a COVID-19 test there because that’s where their medical provider is.
Right now there are four places people can be tested in the two counties: Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, Bronson LakeView Hospital in Paw Paw, InterCare Community Health Network in Bangor and Bronson South Haven Hospital.
“The beauty of having a large hospital network surrounding our two counties is that even though we don’t have large hospitals, we have their networks,” Wile said. “People who need critical healthcare have access and we’re well-covered.”
Persky said the other benefit of being connected to these large hospital systems is that they’re already experiencing higher volumes of cases in areas like Kalamazoo.
“So the hospitals in our two counties are aware and prepared and at this point, and have most of what they need if and when things start moving our way,” she said.
Wile said there haven’t really been any clusters of cases in the two counties, with the spread a little bit more sporadic, but that population centers definitely have more cases.
“Everyone is at risk, all ages,” he said. “We’re taking extra precautions with everybody.”
One of those precautions is contact tracing, which has been happening since the very first case appeared in Van Buren County on March 24.
Elliot said public health nurses have contacted hundreds of residents who may have been in contact with one of the positive COVID-19 cases to educate them about self-isolation, social distancing and hygiene practices.
“They are working weekends and evenings. Every time we get a positive, we call the contacts of each one of those cases,” he said. “Hopefully they haven’t been in contact with numerous individuals, but the nurses have a dialogue with their families, any worksite they’ve been at, and even the grocery store.”
Elliot said it’s wonderful and almost easier working across two counties on this.
“We have the resources of two county governments, multiple townships and municipalities,” he said. “We also work with our surrounding counties.”
Wile said they are constantly on the phone with, or emailing, leaders from the whole region.
“We don’t feel like we’re isolated at all,” he said. “Our residents are getting as much care and opportunity.”
Wile and Elliot say they don’t have great insight or data on when the two counties may experience a peak in confirmed cases.
“We don’t have data from it from last year,” Wile said. “Four months ago we didn’t even know this virus existed. We don’t have that information. I wish we did, that would be very helpful, but we are just doing everything we can to help mitigate and slow down the spread of this virus.”
Persky said the VBCDHD encourages anyone with questions to reach out by calling 269-621-3143, or by visiting www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
“As a local public health department, we’re proud to work for our residents,” she said. “It’s our job to help mitigate the risk, take care of, and plan for the continued spread of COVID-19.”