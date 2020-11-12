HARTFORD — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) announced Wednesday that it will shift its contact tracing strategy as well, following the move of Berrien County earlier this week.

“Recent cases have reported numerous close contacts making contact tracing efforts difficult to sustain. Even with assistance from partner organizations and increased staffing, capacity has been reached. Individuals and their close contacts may not receive a phone call from the VBCDHD,” officials wrote in a news release.

The health department will focus its efforts on containing potential outbreaks by continuing case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools, as well as clusters identified as priority by VBCDHD such as high-risk congregate settings; and assisting businesses with COVID-related issues.

Cass County recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Van Buren County added 63. One new death was recorded in each county, bringing Cass County’s death toll to 26, and Van Buren’s to 21.

“We are counting on our entire community to help stop the spread and slow the infection until we can access other tools for prevention, like a vaccine,” Larry Wile, medical director for the VBCHD, said in the release. “We ask everyone be ready to take action on their own if they test positive for COVID-19. Isolating and notifying your close contacts are critical to containing the spread within our community.”

Those who test positive should isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or 10 days from the day a positive test sample was collected if they don’t have symptoms.

After 10 days, if symptoms have improved and you are fever free without the use of medications, it is OK to return to normal activities. If you are still feeling sick, please consult with a medical professional, as some people can be contagious for a longer period. If symptoms improve and you are fever free without the use of medications, it is OK to return to normal activities after 10 days.

Those who test positive should also notify all of their close contacts and ask them to quarantine. A close contact includes people you have been within 6 feet of for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting two days before symptoms began, or for COVID-positive individuals without symptoms, two days prior to when your test sample was collected.

Close contacts should self-quarantine for 14 days from their last contact to you while you were considered contagious and monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms arise, get tested, according to the health department.

The health department noted that receiving a negative COVID-19 test result after exposure does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your quarantine period. Close contacts need to complete the full 14-day quarantine period even if they do not develop symptoms or test negative.

Wile said Wednesday that CDC and state guidance have not changed.

“Wearing masks and social distancing are imperative if we are going to eliminate coronavirus. Stay home if you are sick and stay away from social gatherings, especially with people outside of your household and if masking and social distancing is not happening,” he said.

If you need an isolation or quarantine letter for your employer, call the VBCDHD at 269-621-3143, option 0.

For COVID-19 testing locations and more information, visit www.vbcassdhd.org.

Berrien County update

Berrien County recorded three more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 92.

All the deaths are still people over the age of 40.

In addition Wednesday, the county added 62 new COVID-19 cases and seven presumed positive cases.

Recoveries did outpace new cases Wednesday, adding 135.

With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 539 active cases. That’s down from 615 on Tuesday, but still up from 402 last Wednesday and 367 the Wednesday before that.

Spectrum Health Lakeland had 47 COVID-19 patients admitted Wednesday morning. That’s been steady over the last few days, but up from 33 last Wednesday.

Closures

The Benton Harbor Public Library scaled back its services and closed the inside of its building to the public this week, while the St. Joseph library extended its inside closure.

Both libraries are offering pickup, printing and fax services curbside, and are available by phone during business hours.

To reach the Benton Harbor library, call 926-6139 or visit bentonharborlibrary.com.

To reach the St. Joseph library, call 983-7167.