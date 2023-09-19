PAW PAW — The Van Buren Conservation District has named a new executive director for the organization.
Emilly Hickmott, who has been serving as deputy administrator, will take the place of Kimberly Sinclair beginning Oct. 1.
Hickmott began her duties with the district in 2018 as the recycling coordinator and began serving as deputy administrator in 2021.
In her time with the district, she has worked to expand recycling education and provide support to the agricultural community, according to a news release from the conversation district. In her new role, she will oversee the staff and lead efforts to meet conservation challenges.
She was recognized earlier this year by the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum as the recipient of its Future Sustainable Business Hall of Fame award winner for Southwest Michigan.
The mission of the Van Buren Conservation District is to promote the conservation of natural resources through partnerships, while providing public education, demonstrations and technical assistance.
The organization provides recycling services, pesticide recycling services, water screening, watershed projects, agricultural management and conservation programs to protect soil, on-farm produce safety, invasive species protection program and insect collection programs.
Sinclair has served 14 years as administrator for the district.
Through a 10-year millage approved in 2016 by Van Buren County voters, Sinclair expanded the conservation district staff from seven to 15 members and from a $800,000 budget to $1.2 million. She will continue to work for the district, according to the release.