PAW PAW — A Van Buren County commissioner will face a pre-trial hearing in June following a drunk driving arrest that occurred in January.
Randall Peat, 75, who was chosen earlier this year to serve a second term as chairman of the county board, is scheduled to be in Berrien County District Court on June 6, for a charge of operating while intoxicated. Peat has been a member of the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners since 2019, representing District 5, which includes Waverly and Paw Paw townships, the Village of Paw Paw and the northwest portion of Antwerp Township.