PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave its first approval to a resolution calling on federal and state officials to “protect and preserve” Second Amendment rights, but the board stopped short of declaring the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The Second Amendment deals with the right to bear arms. Controversies have long swirled over its interpretation.
County Administrator John Faul said commissioners had been talking about the issue for close to a month. He recommended using language adopted by Cass County.
“There’s three basic types of resolutions,” Faul said.
In the Cass resolution, which Van Buren commissioners will consider for formal adoption at the March 24 meeting, the Second Amendment is quoted, as well as Article 1, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution. The pertinent language in the resolution says that the commission “fully affirms its support of the rights insured and protected by the Constitution of the United States and the state of Michigan including the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
Further, it says, “This board urges all our elected state and federal officials to diligently protect and preserve these rights and further that we communicate this intention to them.”
There was no discussion. The vote was 6-0, with Commissioner Gail Patterson-Gladney absent.
Resident Brian Horan of South Haven said he appreciates commissioners’ decision. “You’ve done the county, as far as I’m concerned, very well,” Horan said.
In Faul’s background memo he said that the resolutions “are in response to Virginia passing ‘red flag’ gun laws, which would allow police to confiscate guns from people deemed to be threats.”
Faul termed the decision the board would make as “political.”
“The resolutions are mostly symbolic, as the board has no authority over other elected officials and their responsibility to carry out their duties,” Faul wrote. “Essentially, the resolutions are not binding.”
The memo contained the other two versions of the resolution. One, in which the county would declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County,” but was not the one adopted by Van Buren, would have affirmed the commission’s support “for the Van Buren County sheriff and the Van Buren County prosecuting attorney, in the exercise of their sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”
There has long been disputes over what the Second Amendment means. The text is: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The Michigan Constitution’s reads: “Every person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of himself and the state.”
The matter came up last month when several local citizens asked commissioners to declare Van Buren a sanctuary county.