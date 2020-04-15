There have now been two deaths from COVID-19 in Van Buren County, according to state numbers released Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, the county has 22 positive COVID-19 cases, the same as reported Monday.
In Berrien County, there are now 111 positive cases of COVID-19, a rise from the 105 reported Monday.
Out of those 111 positive cases, five have died and 65 have recovered.
Cass County still has one death, with 13 positive cases, up from 11 reported Monday.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.