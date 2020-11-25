With the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Van Buren County this fall, county sheriff’s department now has equipment and supplies to help health officials grapple with the recent surge in cases and deaths.
Due to a $127,680 grant from the federal government’s CARES Act (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), the sheriff’s department has been able to purchase two trailers, traffic cones, folding tables, chairs, a generator and an “EZ”-up tent to use for the set-up of mobile drive-up COVID-19 testing sites and future mobile vaccination sites, according to a news release from the department.