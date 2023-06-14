PAW PAW — A 19-year-old woman from Mattawan died Tuesday in a traffic crash that occurred on I-94 in Paw Paw Township, while the driver of the vehicle she was in suffered critical injuries.
The incident, which police are continuing to investigate, occurred at 6:40 p.m. on the eastbound lane of I-94 near the M-51 Highway overpass, according to a report issued Wednesday from Michigan State Police.
Troopers had been on the scene policing a prior two-vehicle injury crash when the fatal crash occurred.
Preliminary investigation at the scene showed the driver of a semi-tractor trailer was stopped on the roadway near the scene of the original crash when his truck was rear-ended by the driver of a Jeep Liberty, according to the release.
"It is unknown why the driver of the Jeep failed to slow or stop, as traffic was backed up due to the initial crash," Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the MSP Fifth District, stated in the release.
The 19-year-old female passenger succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 20-year-old male driver from Benton Harbor was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital with critical injuries.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no updates regarding his condition. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Seatbelts were worn by all occupants and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Traffic passing through the area was affected for several hours.
Troopers were assisted by the Paw Paw Fire Department, Van Buren Emergency Services, Hartford Police Department and Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.