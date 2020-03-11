PAW PAW — Van Buren County voters headed to the polls Tuesday not only to select presidential nominees for the 2020 general election, but to decide four millage issues. Two were for renewals to maintain county roads and public transportation services, while the remaining two will provide for increased services to military veterans and improvements to the Van Buren Intermediate School District’s Bert Goens Special Education building, as well as for more money for special education programs at 11 school districts served by the ISD.
At press time all four countywide issues appeared on their way to gaining approval. However, final results were not available due to changes in the law that encouraged more absentee ballot voting. According to Van Buren County Clerk Suzie Roehm, absentee ballots won’t be tabulated until an official canvass of votes takes place later this week.
Unofficial, day-of voting totals for the four issues are as follows:
Van Buren County Road Commission millage renewal – The four-year, 0.9769-mill proposal stands at 10,110 votes in favor vs. 3,974 against. Renewal of the millage will generate approximately $3.3 million each year. For 2020, according to the road commission, the millage will pay for improvements along portions of County Road 380 in Columbia Township, Red Arrow Highway in Antwerp Township, County Road 653 in Antwerp Township; rehabilitation of 10 bridge structures throughout the county; and sealcoating of 60 miles of primary roads, along with funding for improvements to township roads.
Van Buren Public Transit millage renewal – The proposal stands at 9,716 votes in favor vs. 4,351 against. The renewal will provide $800,000 each year for four years to provide bus services to residents throughout the county.
Van Buren Intermediate School District millage – The proposal for five-years, .9-mills stands at 7,580 votes in favor vs. 5,583 against. The new millage will generate an additional $3.7 million each year for upgrades to the Bert Goens Special Education Center in Lawrence and provide additional special education funding for the 11 school districts within the ISD. Of that amount, $1.7 million will be targeted for renovations to the Bert Goens building in Lawrence, which services students with greater special needs than individual school districts can provide. The remaining $2 million will be divided among the 11 school districts to help them provide services to students of lesser special needs in their school systems.
Veterans service millage – The proposal stands at 9,168 votes in favor vs. 4,422 against. The four-year, 0.10 millage levy will generate $340,000 each year and replaces the previous 0,025 “Soldier and Sailors Relief Commission” millage. The new millage will provide an additional staff member for the county’s veterans services program. Approximately 5,000 military veterans live in Van Buren county.