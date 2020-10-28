Van Buren County recorded a new COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 17.
In addition, the county added 11 new COVID-19 cases.
Cass County added 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. No new deaths were recorded, keeping its death toll at 24.
Berrien County recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new recoveries Tuesday.
No new deaths were recorded, keeping the county at about 369 active cases. That’s up from 259 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had 34 COVID-19 positive patients admitted Tuesday morning, the same as on Monday, but up from 18 last Tuesday.