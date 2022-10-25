A Gobles resident who has served on a number of county boards over the years has been named the newest member of the Van Buren County Road Commission.
Van Buren County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to appoint Wayne Nelson of Gobles to replace Todd Hackenberg, who resigned in May due to personal reasons. Nelson will fill the remainder of Hackenberg’s term which expires Dec. 31, 2024, according to Jill Brien, administrative assistance and secretary for the Van Buren County Road Commission’s board.