Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.