LAWRENCE — A Van Buren County Road Commission employee died Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while monitoring traffic at a construction zone.
Rene Rangel, 58, of Dowagiac, died after being struck and killed by a motorist who was attempting to pass a vehicle in the work zone, according to a report from the Michigan State Police.
"A Van Buren County road crew member was working a traffic detail on northbound County Road 681 in Lawrence Township near 48th Avenue when he was struck and killed by a motorist," the Michigan State Police report indicated.
Preliminary investigations reveal the driver of a 1997 Dodge pickup failed to follow traffic controls and rear-ended a stopped 2012 Chevy pickup after trying to pass. According to state police, while attempting to pass the Chevy, the road worker was struck and killed by the driver of the Dodge.
Rangel had been holding a traffic control sign at the time he was struck, state police said.
The driver of the Dodge pickup has been identified as a 30-year-old Hartford man, while the driver of the Chevy that was stopped was identified as a 48-year-old man from Lawrence. Both were not injured and were wearing seat belts. The state police report indicated drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.
The Herald-Palladium reached out to DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the Michigan State Police Fifth Division headquarters in Paw Paw earlier this afternoon, but did not receive additional information as the investigation continues.
News of the tragic death of one of its own employees shocked the Van Buren County Road Commission staff.
“Today is a difficult day for our road commission family,” said Linnea Rader, acting managing director for the road commission. “I join all our employees and board in mourning the loss of one of our own in a tragic accident. A family is now devastated, and our community must now deal with a senseless tragedy."
Rader said the road commission is working with police and other agencies with the investigation.