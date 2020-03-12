PAW PAW — Van Buren County commissioners Tuesday learned that counties are not allowed to borrow money for building and should instead consider a bond to build a new consolidated courts facility on the south side of the present courthouse complex in downtown Paw Paw.
That was the recommendation of Steve Mann, of Detroit law firm Miller Canfield, and Bobby Bendzinski, of financial advising firm Bendzinski & Co. of Grosse Pointe, as commissioners sought information for a November ballot issue.
“Municipalities are different than private individuals and private corporations,” Mann told commissioners, in that liens can’t be put on public property.
“They borrow money by issuing bonds,” Mann said.
“That would provide the lowest interest rate, the lowest borrowing cost,” Bendzinski said.
Commissioners had unsuccessfully asked for millage, not a bond, for a larger but similar project in 2017. Mann and Bendzinski told commissioners bonding is a better way to go. Although the estimated millage to retire the bonds would be on the ballot, the actual millage would vary from year to year.
“You can only levy for what you need the next year,” Bendzinski said. And that millage can only be used to retire the bonds – nothing else, according to Bendzinski.
The ballot would also give a maximum number that will be bonded. “The amount on the ballot would be not to exceed your highest estimate,” Mann said.
Because of that, it’s important to nail down the costs as much as possible before writing up the ballot request, by getting construction bids.
At this point there are no hard numbers for the proposed project, although the figure $22 million was used as an example. But Jason Vetne, architect and project manager of Kalamazoo-based DLZ Michigan, cautioned that $22 million figure was based on 2017 estimates and that costs have gone up since then.
The presentation was informational and commissioners made no decisions. But Mann said that if commissioners are shooting for a November election, the deadline to submit the ballot proposal is Aug. 11.
DLZ had drawn up the original concept back in 2017 and commissioners Tuesday officially renewed an agreement with the firm for $79,000 to review and update the plan.