HARTFORD — Van Buren Youth Fair may have been canceled this summer, but 4-H youth will still be able to showcase their exhibits and projects online.
The Van Buren 4-H program is teaming up with Clinton and Eaton county’s 4-H programs to put together an online program that allows 4-H members and other youth the chance to display their exhibits and projects.
“Youth have worked so hard on their 4-H projects this year and even though we cannot see them in person, we are excited to see their work,” said Janice Zerbe, educator for Michigan State Extension in Paw Paw, which helped put together the MSU Virtual Learning Showcase.
Zerbe acknowledged the virtual showcase won’t have the same ambience as an in-person fair, but said it gives youth, who have worked all year to showcase their animals and projects, the opportunity to share what they have learned and receive feedback from a judge to help them plan for next year’s projects and exhibits.
“We want to make sure all youth have the opportunity to showcase mastery of skills learned through their projects, receive constructive feedback, and be recognized for accomplishments in both still exhibits and animal projects,” she said.
Van Buren Youth Fair would have taken place this week, but was canceled like many other fairs in Michigan, due to efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Van Buren decided to team up with the Clinton and Eaton’s 4-H programs, because those fairs are also held in mid-July.
The showcase will be open to all youth in the three counties.
The virtual showcase will offer animal showmanship classes as well some static/still exhibits, including photography, fine arts, and arts and crafts. Youth that plan to participate in animal showmanship must have met the county deadline related to each species.
Registration will be done through FairEntry: https://fair entry.com/Fair/SignIn/14801. Entries are due on or before July 22. Results will be announced the week of July 27.
Youth entering in showmanship for dairy, beef, feeder calves, sheep, goats, swine, dogs, cats, pocket pets, horses, and draft horses will need to upload one image with the youth and their animal and one video, 90 seconds or less. Narration will not be allowed.
Youth entering in showmanship for rabbits and/or poultry will need to upload one image with the youth and their animal and one video (2-3 minutes). Narration is not allowed. Youth wishing to enter static/still exhibits can submit up to six images per project.
For more information about uploading exhibits, email Corissa Harris, harri446@msu.edu, Krisy Oosterhouse, oosterh6@msu.edu or Janice Zerbe, rajzerj@msu.edu. For more information about the MSU Virtual Learning Showcase, visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/virtual-showcase.