If businesses require that face masks be worn in their facilities, wear them, and be courteous about it. That’s the message Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott posted on Facebook Sunday clarifying a Saturday news release his agency sent out that was reported around the state.
Abbott added that he supports the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which call for wearing a cloth face covering in public settings, socially distancing and frequent hand-washing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not encouraging anyone to go against CDC guidelines. We completely support what the CDC recommends,” he said. “We are asking people to be courteous and understanding of businesses that require masks in their facilities. If those businesses require a mask, please wear one.”
However, Abbott said his office will not investigate complaints about people not wearing face masks. Instead, he said those complaints will be sent to the Michigan State Police, “but we will respond to address disorderly or non-compliant individuals that have been asked to leave a business and won’t.”
“I hope this clarifies that even though we are not enforcing the executive order of giving fines to people who are not wearing a mask in public, the Sheriff’s Office fully supports CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and it is our hope that everyone will follow them so we can get past this pandemic,” he said.
The problem, Abbott said, is that some of Whitmer’s executive orders are in “question.”
“As many may know, there is still a pending lawsuit between the senators and state reps versus the governor regarding the validity and legality of these orders,” he said in his Sunday statement, in which he called himself a “constitutional sheriff.”
The executive order from Whitmer cites an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks throughout the state as a reason for mandating that businesses refuse to give service to people not wearing face masks, unless they have a medical condition or are under the age of 5.
“Wearing a mask is an effective and low-cost way to protect ourselves and our families from a deadly disease,” it states. “It should be – and is – the responsibility of every Michigander.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has previously said that the governor’s executive orders are valid and enforceable unless there is a court ruling saying otherwise, not the other way around.
Nessel’s stance was backed up in May by a statement from the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan.
“This is a bi-partisan group of legal experts who have spoken out simply because it’s the right thing to do,” Nessel said at the time. “To those law enforcement agencies that have questioned their ability to enforce the Governor’s Order in light of the current legal dispute, both the Department of Attorney General and the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan have independently confirmed that the Governor’s orders are valid and enforceable until and unless a court says otherwise. I join the county prosecutors in hoping that the court brings clarity to these issues soon. In the meantime, I stand with them as we work with local communities to overcome the challenges and hardships presented by COVID-19.”
On May 21, the Michigan Court of Claims issued a mixed decision on the court case the Michigan House of Representatives brought against Whitmer. The court ruled that Whitmer’s executive order to extend the state of emergency under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act was valid while ruling that her executive order calling for a state of disaster under the Emergency Management Act was not valid. Both rulings are being appealed.
In a separate case filed by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan and DJ’s Lawn Service Inc., the Court of Claims ruled that felony penalties imposed by an executive order to protect workers from COVID-19 were excessive.
Berrien County
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said his department intends to educate and warn residents regarding the latest executive order, and that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is following the lead of Prosecutor Michael Sepic.
“We are doing what we have been doing because it is an executive order,” Heit said. “We are continuing to work with the prosecutor. Whether people like it or not, it’s an executive order.”
Heit said what gets tricky is the enforcement of the order, as there are several exemptions to the executive order, including an exemption for people who cannot medically tolerate masks.
“There’s no jail time that comes with violating the executive order. It’s simply a fine,” he said. “We’re not going to do a lot of enforcements, because if you cannot medically tolerate it, it doesn’t require any proof.”
Heit said residents are asked to speak with the business owner – instead of calling the police – if they see several people inside a store without a mask.
He said this comes down to an issue of compliance.
“First thing you do is deal with the business owner. But we will continue to keep our tip line open,” Heit said. “Just because someone is in line and doesn’t have a mask doesn’t mean someone is going against the order. Now if a business has someone who is refusing to wear one and causes a commotion, that would require police presence.”
The governor’s office on Monday afternoon sent an alert to mobile devices across the state reminding residents that Michiganders “are REQUIRED by executive order to wear face coverings” in indoor public spaces, and in crowded outdoor spaces. The order took effect on Monday.