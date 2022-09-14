NILES — The Veggie Van is making its way throughout Berrien County this week.
This mobile farmers market will offer free, locally grown, healthy fruits and vegetables, and nutrition information from 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Southwestern Medical Clinic at 2002 S. 11th St. in Niles.
The event will have a drive-thru format and participants should remain in their car to ensure proper social distancing. A total of 100 bags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The goal of the program is to ensure fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The Veggie Van is made possible through Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.