THREE OAKS — Weesaw Township approved an industrial facilities tax exemption for Vickers Engineering to build a 14,900-square-foot building on its campus along Glendora Road.
According to a news release, the precision machining company will use the new building to store raw materials, tools, parts and equipment so areas in Vickers’ current building can be repurposed for “more efficient production.” The project would also add 10 jobs to the company’s workforce.
“Vickers’ continued growth has increased the need for more production materials to be readily available and on hand. Adding materials would cut manufacturing space in its current shop,” said Cathy Tilley, director of business development at Cornerstone Alliance, in a news release. “The new building will enhance production flow to meet increased sales and allow 10 skilled people to join Vickers. This expansion allows Vickers to support its core values of quality, reliability, outstanding people and customer service and handle the growth.”
Vickers Engineering President Matt Tyler said the expansion project is expected to create new jobs, foster innovation and contribute to the overall growth of the region’s manufacturing sector.
The project is expected to cost more than $500,000.
“Over the past two years, our team at Vickers has successfully executed the most substantial growth period in our 53-year history. This additional space will allow us to fulfill growth commitments in 2024 and 2025. We’re excited as we continue to add to our skilled workforce right here in (Southwest) Michigan,” Tyler said in the release.
Currently, Vickers services the automotive, oil and gas, agriculture, defense and industrial markets.