BANGOR — Melvin Legon’s home has been getting a lot of second looks lately.
Not so much because of its location on the busy M-43 thoroughfare through town, but because of Legon’s large snow sculptures.
Once snow finally started to fall this winter, Legon built a castle-shaped igloo. Next, he constructed a dragon. But his latest work, a large Viking head – honoring Bangor High School’s mascot – appears to be getting the most attention.
Legon’s 13-year-old daughter, Hailey Noah, knows about the attention first-hand.
“Kids and teachers have been talking about it, saying how cool it is,” she said.
It doesn’t surprise Legon.
“They really like it because it represents Bangor,” he said.
It took Legon a couple days to create the Viking. He finally finished it around 11 p.m. Saturday.
“I had the street lights, so I was still able to see,” he said.
Legon, his fiancée and their children, moved to their home about three years ago. A self-admitted snow lover – at least for sculpting – he made his first creation shortly after the family moved in.
“I was shoveling snow off the roof and ended up making three snowmen on the roof,” he said. “I thought it would be cool for people driving through Bangor to have something fun to look at.”
Legon has even taken his snow sculpting hobby to his place of employment.
At Mann Metal Finishing in Hartford, he created a small sculpture of a muscle man, in honor of his boss.
“He really likes working out,” Legon said.
Legon had to wait a bit this winter for snow to begin falling regularly to create his yard sculptures.
“It was hit and miss with the snow,” he said. “The first few snowfalls weren’t packable.”
That changed earlier this month, when a couple of winter storms dropped sizable amounts of snow throughout Southwest Michigan, allowing him to pursue his hobby.
“I liked the dragon the best,” he admitted, “but this one (the Viking), by far, is the one most people like. I’m surprised it has lasted as long as it has. I had to do some repair work on it when it got warmer on Monday.”
With Southwest Michigan due for another snow storm this week, Legon is thinking about the possibility of creating yet another sculpture.
“The Super Bowl is coming up,” he mused. “I’ve been thinking about maybe a couple of helmets ... Nobody wants to drive by and see the same thing over and over.”