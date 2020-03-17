BERRIEN SPRINGS — The village of Berrien Springs is joining the growing list of governments, schools and businesses closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village President Jesse Hibler announced Monday night that the village hall will now be closed to the public. He said village operations will continue but that the public will not have access to the village hall. He noted that Berrien and Oronoko Townships have either taken or will be taking similar actions.
He said people in Berrien Springs and throughout the area, the state and the country need to have the right information available. He reported how Police Chief Paul Toliver said the police department got a call from an elderly woman who said she felt fine but wondered when someone was going to come and screen her.
“We definitely want to stay open, we don’t want people to be fearful that local government is shutting down,” he said. “… A lot of people don’t have up to date information. We will give our notices to village workers to pass out to residents they see. We’ll also have it on our website.”
Hibler said that the village will have an information box outside the hall and also post notices at the hall that will be visible to people on the outside. He urged people to make payments either online or by using the outside drop box.
The box will have daily updated information for residents and will also give people the opportunity to leave questions that will be answered. The box information will include regular updates about what’s going on in the village as well as information from the Berrien County Health Department about the virus and the location of hospitals and emergency services.
Hibler said he’s also starting a new newsletter to inform residents of what’s going on in the village that will be distributed to residents, as well as be on the village’s website.
In action at Monday’s council meeting, Hibler asked for and got council approval of a new policy regarding tree removal. Council members had previously talked about but never acted on having a policy requiring people and businesses to replace any tree removed with two trees. The council will also update village ordinances on the issue soon.
Hibler said the issue came up again now after American Electric Power representatives came into the village hall last week. They told the staff that they were upgrading power lines through the village and planned to take down every tree in their way.
“I happened to be at the hall and talked to them,” he said. “I told them ‘over our dead body’. I told them they can only trim trees and not remove them.”
While Village Attorney Frank DeFrancesco said that while it’s usually a better practice to not vote on a policy or resolution that’s not on the meeting agenda, Hibler said he wanted to be able to say that the village has a policy about tree removal on its books when he talks to AEP officials.
In action Monday, council members approved two events that hopefully will be able to be held later this year. The American Legion received approval for the annual Memorial Day parade on May 25, as well as a fundraiser on June 27.
Legion Commander Steve Sherrill said the fundraiser will be a street dance on Main Street from Ferry to Pitt Streets and include a variety of entertainment such as “dueling pianos” and a concert by an American Idol finalist. Alcohol will be served, a food truck will be available and the street will be fenced off, he said.
Council members approved hiring the Michigan Municipal League to complete a classification and compensation study of village employees. Hibler said the work will be done this fall with the purpose of determining how employees’ pay compares to those in other similarly sized municipalities. The cost is expected to be $16,200 plus travel expenses.