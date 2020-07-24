ST. JOSEPH — Potential jurors are asked to be patient and flexible as the Berrien County Trial Court makes plans to resume jury trials the week of Aug. 17.
Trial Court Administrator Carrie Smietanka-Haney said there is not enough room at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph to do all of the jury selections while also maintaining social distance, to minimize the spread of COVID-19. So they are looking to have some potential jury pools report to an off-site location, possibly the former Vineland Center on Vineland Road in St. Joseph Township.
“We want to come up with the safest plan for all parties involved and to also balance that with the constitutional rights of defendants to have a speedy trial,” she said.
The details still need to be worked out, but she said judges and lawyers will probably be at the courthouse, with at least some potential jurors chosen virtually. Trials would still be conducted at the courthouse.
Due to the pandemic, the Michigan Supreme Court didn’t allow jury trials to be held mid-March through June 22. Smietanka-Haney said that has resulted in a backlog of more than 115 felony trials, with at least 35 of them capital cases in which the defendant faces life in prison if convicted. She said capital cases require more potential jurors to choose from.
“We’ve just really been trying to think outside the box of ways we can manage a larger jury pool with social distancing and PPE and everything else still in play,” she said.
She said the number of misdemeanor trials in limbo is not known at this time, because due to the pandemic many people haven’t even been arraigned.
Smietanka-Haney said she hopes to have plans finalized for Berrien County commissioners to consider at their Aug. 6 meeting. County commissioners will have to approve the extra funding, which is expected to be more than $60,000 to rent the facility through Dec. 31, and for whatever technical equipment is needed.
She asked for patience, when the plan is rolled out.
“We’ll probably be tweaking it as we go along just to make sure that we’re hitting all of the points that we need to hit,” she said.
Court staff have started preparing people for what to expect when they come to the courthouse.
A 2-minute video was posted Tuesday on the Berrien County Trial Court Facebook page explaining the new rules, which include that everyone wear face masks and only two people are allowed in the elevator at a time.
Smietanka-Haney said a similar video about what potential jurors should expect will probably be posted once all of the details are worked out.
Information can also be found on the county’s website at www.berriencounty.org/467/Jury-Duty.