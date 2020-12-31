Most of us are more than ready to turn the calendar page tomorrow and leave 2020 behind. It has been a year we’d like to forget but know we never will.
I’ll avoid using superlatives to describe the year. Calling it the worst year ever (as many have), would be laughable to anyone in America who lived through the Great Depression, saw the devastation of World War II or the Civil War, or who lived their life as a slave.
But for many of us, 2020 has brought hardship and even tragedy. We’ve all used the word unprecedented a lot.
As The Herald-Palladium staff has covered this unusual year for readers in Southwest Michigan, we’ve striven to include as many voices as possible. Through our stories this year you heard from COVID-19 patients who barely survived the disease. You heard from nurses and doctors who have given so much and risked so much to help our community fight the virus.
We shared the stories of small business owners facing the loss of their life’s work due to the virus and government-forced shutdowns. Teachers and students told of their struggles – including successes and failures – to carry on the educational process remotely.
Religious leaders told us about the difficulty of meeting their congregants’ spiritual needs while avoiding personal contact – and the struggle of holding their congregations together when people have strongly-held and differing opinions about how to proceed.
Local health officials were given plenty of coverage on our news pages to share potentially life-saving information about steps to take to minimize risks.
And ordinary people, just trying to live their lives, voiced their fears, their anger, their disappointments – and their hopes and joys. Many people found silver linings on the 2020 cloud, and we’ve been glad to share them.
Of course, the pandemic wasn’t the only event that created stress in 2020. As we covered a very polarizing election campaign, our readers heard from people across the political spectrum. We tried to give voice to every side and attempted, often unsuccessfully, to keep the conversation respectful.
As the nation and our community faced, again, a reminder of our sad racial history, we shared many voices of people in Southwest Michigan trying to come together, hoping to break through a racial divide that, even after so many years of progress, still remains for too many people.
All of those voices from people experiencing the various challenges of 2020, we hope, have made our readers better informed and maybe a little more understanding of people who don’t share their opinions.
We hope the essays in this edition from our staff will help readers reflect on the year that is ending and to look forward to a brighter future.