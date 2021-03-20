It was a typical Michigan wintry day on Feb. 2 when Leslie Pickell first worked as a volunteer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic put on by the Berrien County Health Department.

“That day, I think the high was 25 by mid-afternoon. It started sunny, but there was at one point in time where there was almost a blizzard with snow and gale-force winds,” said the Benton Harbor resident, who was outside helping people with mobility issues to get vaccinated.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege