Volunteer David Hertog directs traffic during a vaccination clinic held Wednesday at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center. A group of around 50 volunteers has proven to be a major asset for the Berrien County Health Department as it conducts clinics.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Volunteer Leslie Pickell checks-in Joel Kamerer during a vaccination clinic on Wednesday. “This is our Victory Garden – something that we can do,” Pickell said.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Volunteer Leslie Pickell greets people during a vaccination clinic Wednesday at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Volunteer David Hertog helps provide traffic control during a vaccination clinic at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
It was a typical Michigan wintry day on Feb. 2 when Leslie Pickell first worked as a volunteer during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic put on by the Berrien County Health Department.
“That day, I think the high was 25 by mid-afternoon. It started sunny, but there was at one point in time where there was almost a blizzard with snow and gale-force winds,” said the Benton Harbor resident, who was outside helping people with mobility issues to get vaccinated.