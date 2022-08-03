Voters in more than a dozen municipalities in Van Buren County voted Tuesday to continue providing funding for services to older adults.
Township boards and cities in 11 Van Buren municipalities voted earlier this year to allow their voters to decide whether to approve an 8-year, 1 mill-levy for Senior Services of Van Buren County to provide services for older adults. Senior Services operates four senior services in South Haven, Paw Paw, Hartford and Gobles, and has three other locations in Grand Junction, Decatur and Bangor, where services, activities and meals are provided to adults, 60 and older.
Among those 11 municipalities, it appeared Tuesday evening that the millage was approved by voters in those communities, according to unofficial results as of midnight.
“It’s a very good night,” said Diane Rigozzi, executive director of Senior Services of Van Buren County, said late Tuesday evening. “This millage will really help with our food programs, our handicap accessible ramp program for older adults, everything we do for older adults.”
Voters in the townships of Geneva, South Haven, Arlington, Decatur and Columbia overwhelmingly voted in favor of allocating the increased millage to Senior Services of Van Buren County, as did voters from the cities of South Haven, Gobles and Hartford by a combined vote tally of 2,842-1,338. Complete vote tallies were not available from the city of Bangor, or Bloomingdale and Porter townships.
The proposal that voters cast ballots on during Tuesday’s primary election marked a half-mill increase from what taxpayers had been paying over the past four years to support Senior Services of Van Buren County.
The combined millage from the 11 municipalities will generate an estimated $1.7 million toward services to older adults provided by Senior Services of Van Buren County, which earlier this year opened its new $3.1 million Senior Village in South Haven Township.
Five other townships within Van Buren County also had proposals for older adult services on their ballots.
As of midnight, those proposals appeared to have passed as well, according to unofficial results from the Van Buren County clerk’s office. It will now be up to the officials in those townships to determine how those tax dollars will be allocated for services to older adults in their communities.
The unofficial vote tallies for those townships follow: Lawrence Township, 343-218; Paw Paw Township, 830-531; Pine Grove Township, 440-259; and Antwerp Township, 1,597-934. Results were not available from Covert Township as of deadline.