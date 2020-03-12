SOUTH HAVEN — Court proceedings will continue later this month for the man accused of killing Bangor resident Wilda Wilkinson in 1986.
At a competency hearing on Wednesday in Seventh District Court, Judge Art Clarke ruled that Robert James Waite is competent to stand trial.
“We will proceed in this matter,” Clarke stated.
The judge made his conclusion after reviewing results of a mental health exam conducted earlier this month by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Center for Forensics Psychiatry.
Waite’s next court appearance will occur at 9 a.m., March 19, when he returns to district court for a preliminary exam to determine whether the felony charges he faces will be bound over to Van Buren Circuit Court in Paw Paw. In the meantime he remains in Van Buren County Jail.
Waite’s attorney filed paperwork in January for his client to undergo the competency exam.
Waite, 50, was charged in June 2019 with one felony count of homicide-open murder. He waived extradition from Florida in November 2019, where he was serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime.
Wilkinson’s daughter found her strangled mother in 1986. A nurse’s aide at South Haven Community Hospital at the time, Wilkinson, 59, was divorced and lived alone in Bangor.
The case went cold until new DNA information was brought forward last year.
Members of Waite’s family were at Seventh District Court Wednesday for the competency exam, but did not wish to comment.