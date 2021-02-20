Lori Marciniak, executive director of the Curious Kids’ Museum, shows off a new interactive display for children 4 and under that will soon open at the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone in St. Joseph. The display is based on a beach boardwalk.
Curius Kids’ Museum in downtown St. Joseph has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, but plans to reopen with reduced capacity this spring.
A new display, “Toddle Beach,” replaces the climbing wall and will soon be accessible when the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone in St. Joseph reopens.
ST. JOSEPH — Facilities like Krasl Art Center have been open at reduced capacity for most of the pandemic.
That hasn’t been the case for Curious Kids’ Museum in St. Joseph, which hasn’t been open to the public since March 13 of last year due to COVID-19, said Lori Marciniak, executive director of the museum.