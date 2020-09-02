The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it is extending waivers until Dec. 31 so school districts can continue to be flexible when feeding students who receive free or reduced lunches.
Last week, State Superintendent Michael Rice said that only some of the waivers had been extended, meaning that parents with children at different schools would have had to pick up the meals at each school rather than at a central location.
Some of the waivers were set to expire on Monday.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who was at the press conference with Rice, said that Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March to give the USDA the flexibility to provide waivers to school districts so that children would get the food they need even if the schools are closed. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed K-12 schools mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local school superintendents said that having the maximum amount of flexibility is important because they expect to have to close some or all of their buildings if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, joined the fight to extend the waivers by sending a letter last week to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, asking that they be extended.
“This is a huge victory for southwest Michigan’s students and for students across the United States. Without these waivers, there would have been students in need who would not have been able to access healthy and nutritious meals,” Upton said in a news release. “Our students should be able to focus on their education without having to worry about where their next meal will come from. I want to thank the U.S. Department of Agriculture for stepping up and working with us and our community to care for all of our students.”
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is extending nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the end of 2020, or until available funding runs out, according to a separate press release.