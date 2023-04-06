U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg is seeking submissions from high school students in the 5th District for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The winning piece of artwork will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol, along with the winners from the other congressional districts across the country, a news release stated.
“Every single year, I continue to be impressed by the inspiring pieces of artwork created by high school students across the country,” said Walberg, in a prepared statement. “It is an honor to host this national competition once again and provide a forum for art students in Michigan’s new 5th Congressional District to showcase their creative talents in the U.S. Capitol. I look forward to seeing all the great art submitted!”