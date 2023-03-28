NILES — The new 5th Congressional District representative will open a new office in downtown Niles.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, will hold a grand opening for a district office at 11 a.m. Friday at 92 E. Main St. in Niles.
The district office will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and by appointment. Constituents will be able to call the office at 269-479-3115.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission created the 5th District, which spans from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie, and includes all of Michigan’s southern border counties. District 5 contains the southern portion of Berrien County, and all or parts of Cass, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
“Since the start of the 118th Congress, I have been spending much of my time across Southwest Michigan forging stronger relationships, but a top priority has been opening a district office in this community,” Walberg said in a prepared statement. “This office will allow constituents to make their voice heard and access our dedicated team of caseworkers, who are eager to help individuals when they encounter issues with the federal government.”
Constituents are encouraged to contact Walberg’s office if they cannot receive a timely response from a federal agency.