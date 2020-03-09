BENTON HARBOR — Gun violence has to stop, said Tiara Williams of Dowagiac and her mother, Joann Milligan of Niles.
They said they don’t want another family to go through what they have gone through since Williams’ brother, 27-year-old Brandon Williams, was shot and killed last summer in South Bend, Ind.
They are holding a Together We Stand Against Gun Violence meet and greet 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St.
“My child is gone, but I’m trying to fight for someone else’s child,” Milligan said of her son, who still lived with her in the Niles house he grew up in.
Williams said her brother was killed outside of Kelly’s Pub on June 23 in a mass shooting, where 10 other people were injured. She said no one has been arrested for his death.
“We are trying to gather together leaders from Indiana and Michigan and families who lost someone to gun violence to meet each other ... and discuss some issues on how we can fix this,” she said. “Our hope is to fix some of this gun violence in our local area to end it.”
Milligan said she is reaching out to other people who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
“I know there are mothers out there walking in my shoes,” she said. “I just wonder if they have anybody to talk to. I know some of them don’t want to talk. Others might want to talk. There’s a whole different world. You have to find a new norm. Sometimes you can’t.”
She believes the gun violence is going to get worse.
“A lot of them carry guns because guns are easier to get,” she said. “Instead of fighting like we used to a long time ago, they’re just pulling out a gun.”
Williams said she started the nonprofit, Tattoo the World, in her brother’s memory.
“That was his nickname, Tattoo,” she said. “He had a whole bunch of tattoos. He was very creative and talented. He made shirts for funerals, baby showers, gender reveals. He painted cards.”
She said that through the nonprofit, they have provided comfort kits to families who have lost a loved one to gun violence, along with holding camps for children.
Williams said people have told her that she needs to get over it.
“How can I move on when the murderer is still out there?” she said. “We still have to go to court, hopefully, one day. It’s not over.”