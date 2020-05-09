I have a question or two about wearing a mask in a building. Is it a law, or request? I have seen several people in a building that are not wearing a mask. If it is a law and a police officer observes a person not wearing a mask, can the officer issue a ticket?
Earl, from St. Joseph
This is a very confusing and rapidly changing time we’re all living in, and I understand why you have questions. Hopefully, the way I’ve explained things below will help not only you, but other members of the community who are wondering these same things.
The executive orders requiring citizens to wear face masks in “enclosed public places,” if they are able to medically tolerate them, does not carry a fine or criminal penalty (see Executive Orders 2020-70 and 2020-71). This is an order enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to keep citizens safe without unjustly fining citizens who may just be confused or lack the appropriate guidance. These are the current guidelines at the time this is being written and are subject to change at any time.
The purpose of the orders’ current wording/enforcement is to give legal grounds for those operating governmental buildings, and other “enclosed public places” that remain open to the public, to refuse service or entry to customers or citizens who are not wearing a face covering.
Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders specifically include supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies as public places where face coverings must be worn. Keep in mind these face coverings are not required to be medical grade. They can be homemade masks, scarves, or bandanas that cover the mouth and nose.
As I have stated above, this is a rapidly evolving situation and the current enforcement actions and/or guidelines may change significantly over the coming days and weeks. We will do our best to keep the public informed on any and all changes.
As always, do not hesitate to contact our department with any other questions or concerns you may have.