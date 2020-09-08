Berrien County hit 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Berrien County Health Department’s data dashboard Monday afternoon.
That’s 26 new cases over Friday’s total. The county had also added six recoveries over Friday. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the county’s death toll at 70.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 99 active COVID-19 cases, up from 79 on Friday and 89 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 10 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, up from seven on Friday and five last Sunday.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department had not updated the two county’s totals as of Monday afternoon.