Berrien County added 25 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new recoveries over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
With no new deaths, the county has about 98 active COVID-19 cases. That’s compared to 100 on Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That’s up from six on Friday and five last Monday.
Van Buren County added 15 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Cass County added 19. No new deaths were reported in either county.
Berrien and Van Buren county’s percent positivity rates continue to be below 3 percent, while Cass County’s is still about 6 percent.